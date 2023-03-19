MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown Mall will be hosting the Easter Bunny until April 8, while putting on a few festivities during their visit.

(Morgantown Mall photo)

“At Morgantown Mall, we love to host unique events, and this year’s Easter activities are sure to impress everyone who comes to visit,” said Felicia Posey, general manager at Morgantown Mall. “We’re excited to bring the community together again this year for visits with the Easter Bunny, among other engaging springtime experiences.”

According to a Morgantown Mall release, photos with the Easter Bunny run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 12-6 p.m. on Sundays.

For those with sensory sensitivities, Morgantown Mall will host Sensitive Bunny on March 26 from 10-11:30 a.m., which involves meeting the Easter Bunny in a less stimulating setting, a variety of spring activities and snacks.

For any four-legged companions, Morgantown Mall will hold Besties and Bunny on March 27 from 5-7 p.m., allowing families and their pets to get their photo with the Easter Bunny. Treats from Bubbles, Bones, and Biscuits will also be provided.

You can reserve a ticket for the Easter Bunny, including Sensitive Bunny and Besties and Bunny, here.

For information on other Morgantown Mall events, visit morgantownmall.com.