WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, you can eat some delicious rolls and cinnamon butter at Texas Roadhouse on 50 Tipple Street in Westover, all while supporting a good cause. If you mention the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties before or while dining, 10% of your total food purchases will be donated to the group.

“People can come in and have a great meal, have some steak, some tasty rolls with that wonderful butter and support a good cause at the same time,” United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ Director of Marketing and Communications, Amanda Posey, said.

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties is holding the fundraiser to finish off its campaign goal of $1.3 million. Currently, the group is 92% of the way there. The campaign is to aid the programs and agencies the United Way supports.

“We’re looking forward to wrapping up the campaign and hopefully getting to our goal and help in the community,” Posey said.

While at Texas Roadhouse on Wednesday, United Way staff members will also greet guests at the entrance of the restaurant and will be selling tickets for a raffle.

More event information can be found here.