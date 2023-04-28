MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The EdVenture Group in Morgantown received over $99,000 in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) on April 25.

The ARC has supported the nonprofit organization on a variety of projects. This most recent funding is planned to be used for their work on the WV Entrepreneurship Ecosystem. EdVenture acts as a fiscal agent for the ecosystem and looks to nurture small business entrepreneurs in West Virginia. The organization just wrapped up its “Bridging Innovation Week,” which consisted of events that brought everyone who supports these entrepreneurs together. Next year’s events will take place in Huntington.

Some of the sub-committees that will be launched through this funding include:

How to get funding for entrepreneurs

How to build a talent pipeline

How to support entrepreneurs through policy conversations

The EdVenture Group has been ongoing for over twenty years, that is dedicated to helping students and teachers bring innovative change to the K-12 environment. The WV Entrepreneurship Ecosystem connects and identifies opportunities to help entrepreneurs across the state by fostering collaboration and sharing resources. Entrepreneurs seeking resources can find them at this link.

Amber Ravenscroft, Manager of Innovation, told a 12 News reporter that this work will help some targeted sub-committees around different building blocks of the ecosystem.

Ravenscroft said, “We’re really working with the people in the community to find out what they needs are and respond to them in creative ways, and so, when we see the different changes that happen in West Virginia, it’s important that we think creatively about how to prepare the state for the future, and the work that we’re doing with this grant and with several of our other programs, is really focused on, you know, keeping that generation of youth here, building resources and support for them and just making sure that we have a community that thrives in the future.”

Ravenscroft also mentioned that they try to do work behind the scenes to build the capacity of Monongalia County’s schools and teachers. The group looks at it as a “community project,” rather than an “EdVenture project.”

The EdVenture Group hosts a monthly phone call that shares resources and events, with the next one to take place on May 9. Participants must register at this link to make sure they are able to take part in the phone call.