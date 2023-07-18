MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Looking to get rid of that old stereo? The city of Morgantown is holding an electronics recycling event in early August so that your old gadgets can be put to good use.

Residents are invited to take their unwanted electronics to the Morgantown City Garage on Saturday, Aug. 5 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Below is a list of valid or invalid electronics that are eligible for recycling; not every valid or invalid item is listed:

Accepted – TVs (One per vehicle)

– Cell phones and telephones

– Cables and wires

– Microwaves

– Computers and computer parts

– Audio and stereo equipment

– DVD and CD players or drives

– LCD monitors

– Gaming consoles

– Rechargeable batteries (not leaking)

– Toner cartridges (not leaking)

– Printers, copiers and fax machines

– Speakers (not wooden)

– Power supplies Not Accepted – CRT Televisions

– Refrigerators

– Lightbulbs

– Objects containing mercury

– Paint

– Food or toxic waste

– Liquids

– Wooden or ceramic items

A Morgantown city official told 12 News that CRT TVs will not be accepted because of the prohibitive recycling cost. However, city residents who have curbside recycling can schedule an electronic pickup with Republic Services, the official said. Some retail locations also offer electronic recycling services like Best Buy or Goodwill.