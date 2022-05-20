MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown native Emily Calandrelli of Emily’s Wonder Lab will be returning home next week to promote her new children’s book.

According to a Facebook post, Calandrelli will be at Barens & Noble in University Town Center in Granville on Wednesday, May 25. During the visit, she will be signing copies of her book “Reach for the Stars.”

The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. and is open to everyone.

Calandrelli wrote “Reach for the Stars” after she dealt with postpartum emotions after her daughter was born. According to a Facebook post, she would sit in bed for hours with her daughter sleeping next to her.

“I just sat there with my laptop staring and her, typing through tears in my eyes, and trying to put into words all the things I hoped she would reach for throughout her life and all the things I hoped I could teach her along the way.

“There are pieces of my soul in these pages and I truly hope you love it.”

For more information about the signing, you can join the event on Facebook. Her book is also available for preorder on Amazon.

Calandrelli is an MIT engineer turned Emmy-nominated science TV host and mom of two. She is best known for her kid’s science shows like Emily’s Wonder Lab and Xploration Outer Space. Recently, she was also recognized by national news sources for sharing her horror story about TSA making her throw away her breast milk ice packs and fighting for change of rules on transporting breastfeeding supplies through TSA.