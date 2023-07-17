MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Empty Bowls Monongalia announced on Monday that it has donated a total of $90,000 to 23 local nonprofits.

According to a release from Empty Bowls, the nonprofits that were awarded all work to fight food insecurity within Monongalia County and consist of services such as food pantries, weekend backpack programs for children and feeding programs that provide for families and individuals in need.

“Empty Bowls really helps us to supplement our food supplies with fresh, healthy food options,” said Elizabeth Edwards, COO of Bartlett Housing Solutions. “These funds help us buy fresh food, frozen meats and fresh produce,” stated Rachel Blais, Director of St. Ursula’s Food Pantry and Outreach.

The 23 organizations to receive funding include:

Avery United Methodist Church

Bartlett Housing Solutions

Canyon Food Pantry

Catholic Charities

Christian Help Food Pantry

Clay Battelle Family Services

Community Kitchen

Covenant EMC Church

First Presbyterian Church

Friendship House-Milan Puskar Health Right

Goshen Baptist Church

Meals on Wheels

Native American Community Center

Pantry Plus More

The Rack

RDVIC

Rock Forge Food Pantry

The Salvation Army

Scott’s Run Settlement House

The Shack

Starting Points Food Pantry

St. Ursula’s Food Pantry

Woodland United Methodist Church

“These funds will provide support to 23 agencies serving a food insecure population of more than 16,000 residents in Monongalia County, including 2,600 children. These agencies provide hot meals to our hungry friends and neighbors, nutritious groceries to our food pantries and food filled weekend backpacks to school children,” states Trish Cendana, Board President for Empty Bowls.

Empty Bowls is an organization founded in Monongalia County that works with other nonprofit organizations to fight hunger within the county. The organization said in the release that it has raised more than $1.5 million since its inception in 2007 to support local nonprofits that fight hunger.