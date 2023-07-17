MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Empty Bowls Monongalia announced on Monday that it has donated a total of $90,000 to 23 local nonprofits.
According to a release from Empty Bowls, the nonprofits that were awarded all work to fight food insecurity within Monongalia County and consist of services such as food pantries, weekend backpack programs for children and feeding programs that provide for families and individuals in need.
“Empty Bowls really helps us to supplement our food supplies with fresh, healthy food options,” said Elizabeth Edwards, COO of Bartlett Housing Solutions. “These funds help us buy fresh food, frozen meats and fresh produce,” stated Rachel Blais, Director of St. Ursula’s Food Pantry and Outreach.
The 23 organizations to receive funding include:
- Avery United Methodist Church
- Bartlett Housing Solutions
- Canyon Food Pantry
- Catholic Charities
- Christian Help Food Pantry
- Clay Battelle Family Services
- Community Kitchen
- Covenant EMC Church
- First Presbyterian Church
- Friendship House-Milan Puskar Health Right
- Goshen Baptist Church
- Meals on Wheels
- Native American Community Center
- Pantry Plus More
- The Rack
- RDVIC
- Rock Forge Food Pantry
- The Salvation Army
- Scott’s Run Settlement House
- The Shack
- Starting Points Food Pantry
- St. Ursula’s Food Pantry
- Woodland United Methodist Church
“These funds will provide support to 23 agencies serving a food insecure population of more than 16,000 residents in Monongalia County, including 2,600 children. These agencies provide hot meals to our hungry friends and neighbors, nutritious groceries to our food pantries and food filled weekend backpacks to school children,” states Trish Cendana, Board President for Empty Bowls.
Empty Bowls is an organization founded in Monongalia County that works with other nonprofit organizations to fight hunger within the county. The organization said in the release that it has raised more than $1.5 million since its inception in 2007 to support local nonprofits that fight hunger.