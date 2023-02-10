MORGANTOWN, W.Va, (WBOY) — Empty Bowls Monongalia announced on Tuesday that it has canceled one of its major fundraisers for 2023, the Soup and Bread Luncheon, citing a lack of volunteers. It will be hosting a bowl sale instead.

In a letter released by the board of directors, the main reasons for the cancelation of the event were a lack of volunteers and a lack of food, two of the most important parts of a fundraiser of this kind.

The Luncheon was unable to gather the 500 volunteers needed for the fundraiser, and local businesses have not been able to contribute the usual amount of bread and soup. The letter also said that churches in the area that donate cookies for the event still have smaller congregations than usual due to the pandemic.

Instead of the Soup and Bread Luncheon, Empty Bowls Monongalia will be hosting a bowl sale at the Morgantown Mall on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bowls will be $15 for one or $25 for two and were made with the help of WVU Creative Arts students and community members.

If you bought a ticket for this year’s Luncheon, Empty Bowls said that your ticket will still be valid for 2024. Alternatively, you can exchange each $15 ticket for one bowl at the sale on Feb. 25, return the ticket by contacting ebmon.office@gmail.com, or consider your ticket purchase as a direct donation to Empty Bowls Monongalia.