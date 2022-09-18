MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Community Coalition for Social Justice (CCSJ) held its justice fair event on Sunday at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park in Morgantown.

The fair gathered over a dozen different organizations to focus on the various environmental and social issues the people of West Virginia face.

Organizations in attendance included the Friends of Deckers Creek, the ACLU, the NAACP, The Mon River Trails Conservancy and many others.

“If we are going to overcome these injustices, if we are going to have real solutions, it’s going to take all these organizations coming together. It’s going to take all of us in one voice,” said Pam Garrison, a chair member of the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign, which was one of the organizations in attendance.

Chair of the CCJS, Mike Atfield, said in his speech during the event that all they are looking to do is make the world, and particularly West Virginia, a better place for everyone.