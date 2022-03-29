The Pines Country Club (WBOY Image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Pines Country Club is offering a new dine-in experience.

On Tuesday, the ribbon was cut to the Phoenix Public House. The restaurant offers an upscale European-style menu with soups, salads and sandwiches. The restaurant also offers craft beers and drinks at its bar.

“A lot of the owners have an appreciation for or a history with a European pub-style feel, and it was a unique offering that we could explore our own experiences with and add our own special touch to it,” Jim Hopkins, Owner of Phoenix Public House said.

The ribbon cutting for the Phoenix Public House(WBOY Image)

The Phoenix Public House is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. with bar service extending until 10 p.m.