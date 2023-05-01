MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Do you wash your produce? New research from West Virginia University’s Davis College of Agriculture says you should, regardless of where you get it.

According to a release from WVU Today, researcher Cangliang Shen studied the presence of bacteria like E. coli, listeria and salmonella on food. Studies found that fresh produce from West Virginia farmers in 2015 had both pathogenic salmonella and listeria.

“We are developing some interventions strategies to control those pathogens, which also can be found on grocery store produce,” said Shen.

Although Shen’s research thus far focuses only on farmers’ markets and mobile poultry processing units, he said that it’s common to find salmonella and listeria on supermarket chicken as well.

Shen said most contamination comes from the soil and “fecal contamination,” which is why he said washing vegetables at least twice is so important. When bringing vegetables home, Shen said it’s best to wash and dry them, separate them from other vegetables and put them in a zip-top bag in the refrigerator.

Although not currently accessible to buyers, Shen’s preliminary research shows that the best way to sanitize and preserve produce is by “triple washing” them—which includes two separate water washes and a dip in an antimicrobial sanitizer and disinfectant called SaniDate-5.0.

The release said that Shen plans to keep researching SaniDate-5.0, which extended the shelf life of squash during preliminary research.

