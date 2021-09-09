Experts encourage patients to use local urgent care facilities more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine officials encouraged patients to use local urgent care facilities more often.

Officials said that when it comes to medical emergencies, they do not want people to delay getting the care that they need. However, minor injuries that need a low level of care can be taken care of in urgent care facilities.

Life-threatening emergencies can include symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, injuries sustained in a crash and lacerations that cause substantial bleeding. Patients with these problems should go to the emergency room.

Minor, unexpected injuries and illnesses like ear infections, strep throat and simple abdominal pain can be taken care of in urgent care facilities.

Emergency Department officials explained a helpful question patients can ask themselves to assess where they need to go for treatment.

“Do I feel like I need treatment or care right now because of the severity of my symptoms or I’m worried something really severe is going on?” said Owen Lander, WVU Medicine Emergency Physician. “Or am I seeking knowledge like do I have covid? If you’re just looking for knowledge or testing, for example, the ED is not the best place for that at all. We are not equipped for that and it’s not what we’re equipped to provide.”

WVU medicine urgent care facilities can be found in Charlestown, Fairmont, Inwood, Morgantown, Parkersburg and Spring Mills.