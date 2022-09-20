MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) —A Marion County-based business with the slogan “People Helping People” is now helping children in Monongalia County.

Fairmont Federal Credit Union representatives presented a $50,000 check to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital Monday morning in Morgantown. The money will go toward the hospital’s school intervention program and put a plaque outside the Child’s Play Area in honor of the Credit Union.

“When children are in the hospital, we like to continue and keep things as normal as possible and that includes their school work so we’re able to help them help their families as they continue their schoolwork and also transition back into their community after they are discharged,” said Mary Fanning, a representative of WVU Medicine Children’s.

WVU Medicine Children’s will celebrate its grand opening this weekend at its brand new state-of-the-art facility in Morgantown.