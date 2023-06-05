MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Following the passing of Morgantown Police Officer and K-9 Handler Zane Breakiron in a fatal car wreck Friday evening, the officer’s family has requested that people honor him by donating to a good cause.

Officer Zane A. Breakiron and K-9 Rusty (Courtesy Morgantown Police Department)

According to a Facebook post from the Morgantown Police Department, Officer Breakiron’s family has requested for donations to be made to the WV Law Enforcement Police K-9 Fund in lieu of flowers.

The Morgantown Police Department also gave their thoughts on Breakiron saying: “Officer Breakiron was an absolute blessing, not only to the Morgantown Police Department, but to anyone and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. As we grieve the loss of Officer Breakiron, we remember his outstanding character, genuine smile, contagious laughter, fun-loving personality, and passion for the community.”

Those who wish to donate to the WV Law Enforcement Police K-9 Fund can do so by clicking here.