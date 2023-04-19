MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — While the Monongalia County Commission met with Division of Highways District Four Officials on Wednesday at the Monongalia County Courthouse to discuss different road projects,, local farmers were outside the courthouse protesting and bringing awareness of the impact of one proposed project, the Greenbag Road Roundabout project.

Farmer speaks with Delegate Geno Chiarelli (WBOY – Image)

Local farmers, like Joy and Hemp Farm Owners Mary and Jennifer Hastings, are worried that the project destroying two centennial farms.

“There’s turning lane solutions, (other) solutions, we’re really trying to gain awareness because there’s a lot of people in the community that really want alternative options and want this project to be seen from a different light instead of just one option,” Jennifer Hastings said.

“It’s going to annihilate our entire farming operation,” Mary Hastings said. “We have a community garden there, we have multiple farmers utilizing that field and we have another neighbor there who has been there for five generations and this is going to go right up to his door.”

Greenbag Road Project Map

While on courthouse square, project opposers were having people sign a petition in support of their cause.

“Really the community has our back, it’s just getting (others) to listen to us is the issue,” Jennifer said.

In the past five years, more than 218 accidents have been reported on Greenbag Road; the Morgantown Monongalia MPO is responsible in designing two segments of the road to help make them safer and reduce crashes, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

DOH officials explained back in 2020 that the design of the project to reduce traffic congestion and address the lack of safe non-motorized connections through the corridor.

Currently, the project is still in the environmental clearance stage according to District Four officials on Wednesday.

Last May, the DOH said that “the environmental process has been thoroughly vetted, analyzed, explored and approved to ensure that all parties involved are treated fairly.”

Still, Mary and Jennifer are worried about the environmental impact of the project and losing their farm.

“There’s a lot of nature on this side of town and we’re really trying to protect the green space in Morgantown and protect the wetlands,” Mary said. “These big road projects create a ton of runoff and we want to make sure we’re doing the right thing for our environment.”

District Four officials said on Wednesday that they haven’t heard many other new developments with the project and that it’s not being developed in the district.

“Maybe we can discuss this as a community further. That would be wonderful,” Mary said.