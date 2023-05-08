MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Texas fast food chain Layne’s Chicken Fingers has announced the grand opening date for the debut location outside of its home state.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers location in Texas (Courtesy Layne’s Chicken Fingers)

The Layne’s location coming to High St. in Morgantown will open on June 3, and a hiring event will be held at the WVU Career Services Center on Tuesday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

12 News previously reported the location was expected to open by the end of 2022, but construction delays pushed the opening date back several months according to a PR representative. The Layne’s on High Street will share a building with Chipotle at 461 High St.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers chicken fingers (Courtesy Layne’s Chicken Fingers)

This will be the first Layne’s Chicken Fingers location to ever open outside of Texas and features a primarily chicken finger-based menu that will also have fries, grilled cheese, Texas toast and potato salad.

Layne’s hours of operation are typically 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., but owners have previously told 12 News they would like the Morgantown location to be open after midnight to capitalize off the college student crowd.