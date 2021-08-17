Fat Angelo’s hosts fundraiser for local teen suffering from traumatic brain injury

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fat Angelo’s will host a fundraiser this Saturday, Aug. 21, in response to help a local teen suffering a traumatic brain injury from a car accident.

Jana Fletcher, an upcoming senior at Morgantown High School, is suffering brain injuries after experiencing a car accident two weeks ago. Before the accident, the 17-year-old talked about her future as a tattoo artist, beautician, or even becoming a lawyer. Her family said Fletcher’s biggest plans were outfitting a Volkswagen van to travel cross country after graduation.

To help with her recovery, Fat Angelo’s will be hosting a fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. Anybody wishing to participate can mention “Jana” when ordering, and 10% of the funds will be donated towards Jana’s recovery.

Along with the fundraiser, Fletcher’s family will be selling t-shirts made with her own artwork. A GoFundMe has also been made.

Anyone who would like to donate to help with her recovery can find the GoFundMe by clicking here. For those wishing to purchase a t-shirt with Jana’s artwork, they can email her aunt, Robyn Bennet, at Janatshirt@gmail.com.