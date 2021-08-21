Fat Angelo’s Pizzeria hosts fundraiser for teenage girl’s medical expenses

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Fat Angelo’s Pizzeria in Westover held a fundraiser on Saturday, giving 10% of its proceeds to help Jana Fletcher, who was injured in a car accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

The owner of the Pizzeria said it feels good to be able to help someone who is in need and to give back to the community that supports them. Also, there was a donation bucket on the counter at the restaurant, so anything extra that anyone wanted to donate goes straight to the family.

“Medical expenses can get extremely expensive, and it can be a big burden on the family, as well as everyone in the community. So, in saying that, we love being able to give back because we would love to be able to support them as well as we could,” said David Ryba, Owner of Fat Angelo’s in Westover.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Fletcher, and it has currently raised more than $15,000 to help with the cost of medical expenses.