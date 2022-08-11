CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $20.4 million to support two road projects in West Virginia, including one in Morgantown.

The Greenbag Road Corridor Planning and Design Project will receive $4.2 million, according to the release. In the past five years, 218 accidents have been reported on Greenbag Road; the Morgantown Monongalia MPO will design two segments of the road to help make them safer and reduce crashes, said the USDOT. The redesign will also add more bus stops and widen each lane on the road.

Walkers and bike riders will also benefit from the project, which will look into a possible off-road pedestrian path parallel to Greenbag Road that would provide safe access to the Decker’s Creek Rail Trail. The design will also add sidewalks or multi-use paths.

According to the release, the community, including Bluegrass Village and Marjorie Gardens, will benefit not only from the improved roads and sidewalks, but will also have better and safer access to jobs, education, and recreation.

The release also said that three new community gardens will be established in the area to counteract possible impacts to the existing garden.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Environmental Assessment for the Greenbag Road project, the two areas of focus for the project will be the intersection of Kingmont Pike/Dorsey Ave and the intersection of Mississippi St.

Talk of the road improvement project has been in the works since 2020. A hemp farm in that area, Joy and Hemp told 12 News that the improvement project will cut into their farmland.

The second project in West Virginia will upgrade the Wheeling Streetscape in Ohio County. The $16.2 million in funding will help reinvigorate the 2-mile corridor in downtown Wheeling by expanding transportation options and access to the growing downtown area.

The funding is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE program, to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.

“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.”

The full list of awards can be found here.