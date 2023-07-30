MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The fifth Main Street Morgantown Arts Walk of 2023 will gather local artists together on Aug. 11. The event, with the theme “Game Time,” will be held on High Street and run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“August Arts Walk 2023 will feature over 60 artists from Morgantown and surrounding areas,” according to a Main Street Morgantown release.

The street fair invites members of the creative community to share their work, beginning in April and returning every month till October. Besides Main Street Morgantown, the City of Morgantown, Monongalia County Commission, Morgantown Parking Authority and West Virginia University help bring the event to life.

To check up on attending artists, you can follow Main Street Morgantown on Facebook and Instagram.