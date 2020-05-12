Final MSHA investigation report from Feb. 27 fatality at Federal No. 2 Mine in Fairview has been released

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. — The United States Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration(MSHA) has released it final investigation report into a fatal accident from Feb. 27.

The report states that the Federal No. 2 Mine is operated by Phoenix Federal No 2 Mining LLC, and that it is currently in “active, non-producing status,” with four full-time employees.

On Feb. 27, James Campbell, 50, “sustained injuries at the Federal No. 2 Mine,” while assisting a truck driver in positioning the vehicle to load a rock truck onto its trailer, and according to the report the accident happened because “the contractor did not have an effective policy or procedure to ensure safe work practices while working around mobile equipment.”

Campbell was the maintenance supervisor for the mine, and on the day of the incident, he met the truck driver, a contractor of Country Roads Transportation LLC, in order to help load a rock truck onto a trailer for transport to Trion Equipment Sales LLC in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, the report said.

The report states that this was the first time Campbell and the driver had worked together before and had a long conversation about how to load the rock truck due to it being inoperable because of a missing rear tire and axle.

Campbell and the driver made a plan to push the rock truck onto the trailer with a front end loader, but the report states that “[t]he loading area did not provide enough room to position the tractor and trailer directly in front of the rock truck.”

In order to load the rock truck, the contractors on site pushed the rock truck back with the front-end loader while the tractor driver backed the trailer into position, according to the report, and Campbell positioned himself beside the tractor’s passenger side of the trailer’s front axle to signal the tractor’s driver as he backed up.

Investigators stated that the tractor’s driver was “not looking at Campbell because he was focused on his mirrors to align the tractor and trailer with the rock truck.”

As the tractor’s driver stopped to change direction and “began to pull forward for alignment,” … “the front tires on the passenger side struck Campbell,” at which point one of the contractors noticed the incident happen and informed the driver he had run over Campbell, according to the report.

The driver then “backed the trailer off Campbell,” and the contractor called 911 and alerted the site’s supervisor of the incident, and the supervisor who was trained as an emergency medical technician, traveled to the site to perform aid on Campbell while awaiting emergency services to arrive, the report states.

Monongalia County EMS later arrived to the site and transported Campbell to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. The incident was reported to MSHA at 1 p.m. that day, according to the report.

At 1:25 p.m., deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the mine site and conducted an investigation, conducted interviews and received statements from those present on scene, which they shared with MSHA officials, the report states.

The investigation report gives the suggested corrective action to Country Roads Transportation LLC to develop a written procedure to “address safe work practices and communications when person are working around mobile equipment,” and includes information on “keeping clear of mobile equipment when the equipment is engaged.”

Those interested in reading MSHA’s report in full may do so here.