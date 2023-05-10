MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — ‘Finger Foods’ has been offering quick and on-the-go food for a little over a month now in Morgantown. On Wednesday, the restaurant celebrated its official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Finger Foods ribbon cutting (WBOY – Image)

Opening this restaurant, which can be found at 363 High Street, has always been in the back of owner Revel Williams Jr.’s mind. “This is one of my dreams come true,” Williams said. “This was all on the bucket list for me and really one of the things that is now scratched off the chapter of my life.”

While open, Williams said the biggest hit on the menu is the brisket mac n’ cheese melt.

With a name like Finger Foods, you probably already have guessed what they specialize in—foods you can eat with your fingers. Williams said he is looking to cater to everybody though.

Shrimp and Cheeseburger Quesadilla (WBOY – Image)

“That’s just something you think about when you’re in the business. You got to follow your flow of the town,” Williams said. “You got to see who’s more interested in what you’re eating and the times of the day.”

They are open Tuesday through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch, they then reopen from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Finger Foods plans to be open until 3 a.m.