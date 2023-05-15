CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Granville Fire Department announced on Sunday that it helped remove a vehicle from 15 feet under Cheat Lake over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by the department, multiple crews, including the Morgantown Fire/Morgantown Police Department dive team and the Granville Fire Department dive team were called to Cheat Lake Park around 11 a.m. on Saturday to “locate and remove a vehicle.”

The post said the SUV had slid down the boat ramp and into the water and did not indicate that anyone was in the vehicle.

Using information from the owner and a VideoRay ROV (remotely operated vehicle), crews located the vehicle approximately 150 feet from the dock sitting at a depth of about 15 feet, according to the post.

Two Morgantown divers were able to attach tow lines to the vehicle, and it was safely removed by Summers Towing.

Cheat Lake is approximately 13 miles long and 1,000 feet across. At its deepest, it is about 90 feet deep.