MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire on Friday destroyed a home at 212 Round Bottom Road, in the Morgantown area.

According to fire crews that were at the scene, the fire was called in at 4:01 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Four different fire departments responded to the fire: Westover, Cool Springs, Triune-Halleck and Clinton District. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.