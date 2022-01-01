First baby of 2022 at WVU Medicine Children’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s has just delivered their first baby of 2022.

New parents Kaley Rankin and Michael Thorp welcomed their first child, Adalynn, at midnight on New Year’s Day at WVU Medicine Children’s.

2022 New Years Baby Adalynn Louise Thorp, born 12 a.m. on Jan. 1

Parents Kaley Rankin and Michael Thorp, of Fairchance, PA, were introduced to their baby girl Adalynn Louise Thorp at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, making Adalynn the first baby born at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in 2022.

“It was really wild having the first baby. We didn’t think it was going to happen, but she was so ready,” Rankin said. “We decided at 10:00 that we were going to try for it. There were a lot of people in here helping me and there were more outside cheering me on.”

Adalynn is the parents first child.

“The staff here was awesome and they helped me a lot,” Rankin said. “They were very patient and my doctors and nurses were amazing.”