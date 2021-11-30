First bike tech lab to open in WV high school

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County high school students will soon have all the tools necessary to pedal their way into an eco-friendly future. Rad Power Bikes donated $60,000 to Monongalia County Schools for Project Bike Tech to build the first bicycle tech lab in a West Virginia high school.

The bike lab will have 11 workbenches with tools for building, repairing and maintaining bicycles. The accompanying class also teaches students about entrepreneurship, health and what it takes to be a mechanic in a world that is rapidly moving towards electronic bikes.

“If they choose to go further, the second year they can get more involved in small business. They learn profit and loss sheets. They learn inventory and they learn how to run their own business if they choose to do so. So, it’s much more than bike tech, we call it ‘life tech’ and more importantly for the rest of their lives they know how to fix their own bike.”

“Electric bikes are the fastest growing form of vehicle in the United States, and for the last few decades, high school programs and college programs have not existed for technical information on wrenching, on becoming a mechanic,” said Mike Radenbaugh, Founder and CEO of Rad Power Bikes. “So, this is really really important cause the E-bikes are coming fast. However, the mechanics need to be built up just as quickly to catch up with this revolution in transportation.”

Ross said the exact high school where the bike lab will be placed has not yet been decided, but the classroom will be in place by the start of the next school year. The program will be available to juniors and seniors.