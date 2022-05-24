MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mylan Park Elementary School held its first “Careers On Wheels” since before COVID on Tuesday morning.

Before the pandemic started, Careers on Wheels was an annual event that was held in the school’s looped parking lot. Every year, the school asks community members to bring their work vehicles and to talk to the kids. Brittany Bartley, the school’s counselor, made a comment about the school hosting this year.

“So just to teach our kiddos about different careers that they can take, that maybe is not the typical path of going to college but maybe more on the technical side of things and just to teach them about all the different opportunities,” Bartley said. “We haven’t been able to do it in the previous years due to COVID, but we’re really excited to have it back with us this year, and we thank everyone for coming out.”

This year, there were 9 different vehicles that came out to show six professions. These vehicles included:

Mountain Line Transit Authority

WBOY 12 News

Monongalia Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Granville Police Department

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Monongalia County School Bus

Starting at 9:30 a.m., the pre-school students made their rounds to each vehicle, starting at the Mountain Line Transit Bus. As the day went one, students came in waves of the order of the grades. The last grade to make an appearance were the fifth graders.

Most of these kids were dressed up as things that they want to be when they grow up. There were many doctors, firefighters, sports players and artists, but the list goes on.

At each vehicle, the driver(s) would talk about what their jobs entail, how they became interested in the job, the requirements needed to work in the professions and how their vehicles are used on a daily basis. All groups of kids asked the driver(s) questions about what their favorite part of the job is, what kind of crazy situations they have been in and if they can honk horns or turn on sirens.

Some of the vehicles had things to get kids interested in the profession. The Mountain Line Transit Authority bus had a lot of seating and even handed out little gift bags. The EMS let the kids crawl inside their vehicles to see what it is like to be on stretchers. The Police Department brought boxes for students to choose one gift that consisted of: bags, cups, bracelets, pencils, necklaces and keychains. They also brought a couple of their K-9’s to show the kids.

As it is an annual event, it will come around again next year.