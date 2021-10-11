First Economic Vitality meeting held by Main Street Morgantown and City of Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first Economic Vitality Meeting was held on Oct. 6 by Main Street Morgantown in partnership with the City of Morgantown.

The purpose of the meeting was on making downtown Morgantown better by “focusing on safety, cleanliness, and beautification.”

In response to such issues as parking perception and the unsheltered, it was decided that the City of Morgantown would use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to make the downtown area more pedestrian- and family-friendly.

Other promising programs that were discussed included Business Assistance, Resources for Promotions, Facade Improvement, Downtown Neighborhood Investment, and Paid City Ambassador Pilot programs. Social services and the prospect of moving Health Right to Scott Ave also made an appearance at the meeting.

The next meeting will take place on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Main Street Morgantown Office on 201 High Street while the third meeting will be held on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at Hotel Morgan.