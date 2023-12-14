MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia County Schools received its first-ever electric bus on Thursday from the GreenPower Motor Company, a Canadian EV company with a manufacturing facility in Charleston that will serve the entire East Coast.

The bus is called the Nano BEAST which stands for Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation. The bus is one of 41 buses the state bought from GreenPower for $15 million.

Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at GreenPower Mark Nestlen said that the growing EV industry in West Virginia will bring jobs and economic activity to the area and noted the environmental and health benefits that EVs bring. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, diesel exhaust has been shown to irritate the eyes, nose, and lungs, even going so far as to cause cancer when tested in animals.

Nestlen also said that the transition to EVs will make it more efficient to control carbon dioxide output as it decreases the number of sources. He said it is easier to manage the carbon dioxide from a handful of power plants that charge EV buses as opposed to a fleet of diesel buses that each emit their own carbon.

Monongalia County came into contact with GreenPower Motor when the company asked if they wanted to test a full-sized BEAST. Driving on West Virginia’s hilly terrain offered important performance data for GreenPower.

The Nano BEAST is a half bus with a range of 140 miles. Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell said that the bus is expected to do routes inside of Morgantown as opposed to more rural and distant routes. and that the Nano BEAST is a smooth, quiet ride.