MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The first “Pop-Up Plaza” of 2023 popped up at the Monongalia Courthouse on Thursday, giving local residents a little blast from the past.

According to the event’s website, the point of a “Pop-Up Plaza” is to re-imagine how the space in front of the courthouse used to bring the community together and offer a place for everyone to mingle and have fun. As the website says, the event is a place where “citizens can gather, relax, and enjoy the arts!”

According to the event’s Facebook page, the event lasted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and featured free coffee, outdoor games, local lunch specials and live music from Matt’s Blues. There was also an “I wish there was ___ in my downtown” board which allowed passing people to create a wishlist of items they wished would come to the downtown Morgantown area.

The event was put on through a collaboration between the City of Morgantown and Main Street Morgantown. The next event is set to be held June 13 at the same time and feature another live performance from Aristotle Jones.