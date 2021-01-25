First Presbyterian Church in Morgantown vandalized; 2 doors smashed with bricks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A church in Morgantown was vandalized over the weekend when its doors were smashed with bricks.

First Presbyterian Church, located on Spruce Street in Morgantown, was vandalized on Friday evening between 6 – 11.pm., according to a post on the church’s Facebook page. The post stated that two of the church’s entry doors were smashed with bricks.

“We are grateful for the quick response of our downtown beat police – and to Andrew Crudup, John Garlow & Sharon Portaro who helped respond and clean up the mess,” officials with the church said in the post.

Courtesy of First Presbyterian Church Morgantown’s Facebook Page

Courtesy of First Presbyterian Church Morgantown’s Facebook Page

Additionally, officials with the church stated that they will be working with the Morgantown Police Department to follow any leads. The post stated that the church does have video cameras which captured the incident. Any person who observed any suspicious activity at the church on Friday is being asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department.