MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – “Showmasters Gun Shows” held its first Morgantown gun show of the new year at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center over the Jan. 21 weekend.

Vendors began setting up their booths on Friday, but the Community Center opened its doors to the public at 9 a.m. Saturday. Admission was $9 per person, but anyone could get $1 off if they used the coupon on the Showmasters website. Saturday’s event ran until 5 p.m. while Sunday’s lasted until 4 p.m.

These shows take place multiple times a year, in which they try to bring it to West Virginia at least two to three times. They usually have everything you can need, including:

Ammunition

Military protective gear

Guns

Knives

Scopes

Food Vendors

Homemade items

Door prizes

Rylan Nadonley, Showmasters Gun Show’s manager, mentioned why he feels it is important to bring these events to West Virginia even though they are located out of Pennsylvania. He said, “honestly, it brings the community together ’cause, this area, people love shooting, people love hunting, so it gets the community in here. Buy some, trade some, you know, everyone’s in a good mood by the time they leave.” He added that this weekend was a huge turnout, considering it was the first show in West Virginia this year.

If you are interested in attending the next local gun show, there will be one at the National Guard Armory in Fairmont on Feb. 25 and 26. For the 2023 master schedule, click here, although dates are subject to change.