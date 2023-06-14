MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wednesday marks National Flag Day, which commemorates when the United States approved the design for its first national flag back in 1777.

In 1949, the U.S. Congress permanently established June 14 as the permanent date for the holiday. Places all around the state celebrated the day, including one celebration in Morgantown at the Monongalia County Courthouse Square called “Stars, Stripes & Justice for All.”

VFW member looks on at Flag Day Ceremony (WBOY – Image)

“This is one of those things we’ve missed out on, you know, the flag means so much to so many people,” Monongalia County Division 1 Magistrate Ron Bane said.

The event featured many different military, musical and prayer tributes to pay respects to the day. The Westover VFW Post 9916 and Earl Anderson Marine Corps League Detachment 342 conducted the military honors.

“It was great to have the military guard here and have some of the retired guys from the VFW,” Bane said. “You know they love to come out [and] love to do these kinds of ceremonies.”

Many elected former and current elected officials, such as Bane, attended or participated in the event.