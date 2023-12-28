MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — After the West Virginia University Mountaineers’ victory at Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the team presented a check to Pantry Plus More in Morgantown for $10,000.

“We want to shout out to Coach Brown and the football team for thinking of us and supporting the community,” said Julie Woolwine, Procurement Officer at Pantry Plus More.

Woolwine said the organization was “shocked to get this amount of money,” and that the donation means so much. According to her, Pantry Plus More is a strictly volunteer-based organization, meaning that none of the staff or administration get paid.

“So, [all of] the money goes to fund our programs and by getting an extra $10,000, we are going to be able to buy more food for… our students and families,” Woolwine said.

Pantry Plus More is not an open pantry, and they specifically serve students who are enrolled in Monongalia County Schools, as well as their families. The organization has mini pantries set up at some schools in the county where students can pick up food throughout the learning day without having to rely on somebody else.

“We’re in a few schools now, and our goal for 2024 is we would love to be at every school in Mon County so that kids can have easy access to food,” Woolwine said.

The organization also holds distribution events at the center once a month for students’ families to get an opportunity to come by and pick up groceries.

Although the food pantry does receive donations, Woolwine said it purchases a lot of food from local grocery stores and Mountaineer Food Bank.

“We’re paying the same prices that families are paying, and so we bargain shop,” she added.

However, with these thousands of dollars, Pantry Plus More will be able to provide the families they serve with extra food that wasn’t budgeted for. Woolwine said she’s unsure why their organization was chosen but feels that it may be connected to Coach Neal Brown and his football players volunteering there in the past.

“They see what we do…we’re feeding students, and feeding their families,” Woolwine said. “And students can’t learn if they’re hungry, they can’t play if they’re hungry. And I think that probably had an impact on their decision to pick us, as we go directly to the students so that they can succeed.”

In addition to addressing food insecurity among students and their families in Mon County, Pantry Plus More also has a “Hygiene Room” that is stocked with all types of personal care items including shampoo, toothpaste, pads, lotion, and diapers.

“If we can provide them with a bottle of laundry detergent because we have some extra money, that frees up their money to buy food,” Woolwine said.

Students from Morgantown High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society also work with Pantry Plus More regularly to help pack boxes for their monthly food distributions. One of the student volunteers, Sawyer Rudy first began volunteering a while ago due to his friend being the committee chair at that time. However, he felt touched by participating in the program and eventually became a regular volunteer.

“Whenever I came here, like during the distributions that we do on Saturdays…and the people there,” Rudy said. “We get to see all the smiling faces as they receive their food and get to make people’s days and I think that it’s really rewarding, and that’s why I continue to do it.”

Rudy stated that he feels that he and his peers do a lot of good work at Pantry Plus More.

“It takes a lot of work to do that, and I think that we do really contribute and help out,” he said.