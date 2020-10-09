Ford Lincoln of Morgantown holds overstock sale

Some of the cars for sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ford Lincoln of Morgantown is having an overstock sale of dozens of cars.

The sale is in the Pierpont area, away from the dealership, so that new customers can get a better sense of the inventory in new areas. David Kircus, sales manager, said the sale is the dealership wants to clear out its inventory and make space for new purchases. As a result, they sell cars close to wholesale value as auction customers can name a price for the vehicle they want to buy.

“We’ve got all makes and models, so not just their Ford products,” Kircus said. “They’ve got some Toyotas, Chevys, GMCs and what we’re doing is we’re giving people the opportunity to make offers, so it’s kind of like an auction. They’re not going out of business, obviously, but they are trying to revamp their inventory, so they’re giving people the opportunity to make an offer based upon their budget instead of retail is.”

The sale started on Thursday, Oct. 8, and Kircus said he and the sales team were overwhelmed by how many people stopped by. For day two, on Friday, they brought in more sales help and are now ready to help out interested buyers.

Kircus said there are banks and credit unions on board with the sale, ready to help customers. They even have “special finance guys” for people who don’t have a credit score or are trying to build one up. He describes it as a “perfect opportunity” because the sale is getting them quality loans approved.

“Whether you’re in a vehicle loan or a lease, there are opportunities you can get out of that loan even if you think you’re upside down because of the incentives that we have during this event,” Kircus said. “Or if you’re trying to get out of a lease early, there is an incentive. We can kind of do something — it’s called a push ahead program, where you might have a year left, but we’ve got incentives that might be able to cover that year of payments for you and get you into something different, especially stuff that’s warrantied. Because we’ve got stuff out there that’s still has all of their factory warranties on them.”

The sale will go on until Saturday, Oct. 17, and Kircus encourages all interested customers to stop by.

“We’re just rocking and rolling and having a good time,” Kircus said. “Come join the fun.”