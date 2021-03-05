Former employee files whistleblower lawsuit against Westover, mayor responds

WESTOVER, W.Va. – The City of Westover is facing more legal issues related to its police department. The city has already been hit with two separate federal lawsuits and now a new lawsuit has been filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court.

The suit, filed on behalf of former police department administrative assistant Christine Riley, alleges that she was fired by Mayor Dave Johnson after she and ten police officers signed a letter that detailed their concerns with actions of Officer Aaron Dalton.

The aforementioned letter was first made public in a 12 News investigative report.

Riley’s dismissal violated West Virginia’s Whistle-blower law, the lawsuit asserts.

Riley’s Attorneys John Angotti, David Straface and Chad Groome, with Angotti & Straface, LC, are asking for compensatory and punitive damages for Riley, along with attorney’s fees and costs.

Mayor Johnson issued the following statement:

Because this complaint is the subject of Court proceedings, the City has no comment on the specific allegations made by the Plaintiff. However, we are confident that the litigation will conclude that the City acted appropriately and lawfully with respect to Ms. Riley. Mayor Dave Johnson

Riley’s full lawsuit can be found here.

You can also find a full timeline of 12 News’ coverage of Westover’s legal woes here.