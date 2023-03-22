MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former Monongalia County Commissioner L.W. “Bill” Bartolo passed away on Tuesday night. Bartolo served at the county level from 2008 to 2014.

Current Monongalia County Commissioners Jeffery Arnett, Sean Sikora and Tom Bloom all offered their condolences and prayers at Wednesday’s weekly commission meeting. Bloom served at the county level with Bartolo. The former commissioner also served as a mentor to Arnett.

“Bill was very kind to me when I was running for County Commission,” Arnett said. “We met on a couple different occasions for lunch and offered advice and guidance on the campaign and the inner workings of the Commission, so I’m forever grateful to him for that and wish his family the best.”

Within Monongalia County facilities, flags will be lowered to half-staff to honor the Bartolo per Commissioner Arnett’s request.