MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Senior Status Judge Robert B. Stone passed away on Monday, Nov. 6, per the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals (WVSCA).

Robert Stone

According to a release from the WVSCA, Judge Stone served as a circuit judge in Monongalia County for 24 years and was a senior status judge for nearly 15 years. He was appointed to the bench by then-Governor Arch A. Moore Jr. on Oct. 11, 1985, and was elected in 1986, 1992 and 2000 before retiring on Dec. 31, 2008.

Judge Stone was born in Morgantown on Dec. 18, 1943, and graduated from Morgantown High School in 1961. He earned his law degree from West Virginia University’s College of Law in 1968 and later earned his bachelor’s degree in 1995. Stone was a member of the Order of the Coif—an honor society for law school graduates—and worked on the West Virginia Law Review, including a two-year stint as associate editor.

“Bob Stone was a pillar of the judicial community in the state of West Virginia. He

worked tirelessly during his time as a judge and as a senior status judge to improve our

system of judging and our dedication to the rule of law. He will be missed. My

condolences to his family and friends,” said Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison.

Judge Stone held every position in the West Virginia Judicial Association, including a stint as president from Oct. 1996 to Oct. 1997. He served as a teaching judge with the judicial association and the West Virginia State Bar. He also was an adjunct lecturer at WVU’s College of Law.

Stone and his wife Susanne had six children. He was 79.