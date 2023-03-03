MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A former NBA player made a stop in Morgantown Friday to teach kids an important message.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has suffered from a stuttering disorder for most of his life, but that didn’t stop the former number two overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft from speaking to speech pathology students and families at WVU Medicine Children’s about how he has dealt with his stutter throughout his life.

“Yeah man, I’m a person who stutters. I’ve stuttered my whole entire life, and I just want to help kids who stutter and also adults like myself who stutter man. That’s basically what I’m doing here,” said Kidd-Gilchrist.

Kidd-Gilchrist is currently an ambassador to the stuttering community, and in 2021, he founded “Change Impact” to help those who suffer from a fluency disorder.

“You know having Michael come today just is a true symbol of the goodness that people want to do, to share their stories in a way to make a difference to others, especially in the lives of kids,” Amy Bush, WVU Medicine Children’s COO, said. “So, people like Michael are roll models for these kids to look up to and to see that he’s taken a challenge given to him and worked to overcome that and then share those steps is really something special.”