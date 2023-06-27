MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Millions of dollars in unclaimed property has been given out by the State of West Virginia so far this year, including to some notable names.

Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore visited Mountaineer Field, where he presented an unclaimed property check of almost $10,000 to former West Virginia University Mountaineer and NFL fullback, Owen Schmitt.

Moore also recently announced that his office returned more than $3.6 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses, and organizations during the month of May.

To see if you have unclaimed property, go to wvtreasury.com, and look your name up there. “A lot of people do in the state of West Virginia, and go through that process.” He added that they have now returned more unclaimed property than any time in state history in this last fiscal year.

According to the state treasurer, the fiscal year-to-date returns have been pushed past $24.3 million, exceeding the $18.6 million record returned by the office last fiscal year.