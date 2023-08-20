MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the first day of school right around the corner, a former West Virginia University basketball player is giving back to his community with a back-to-school giveaway.

Gabe Osabuohien, former forward for WVU Men’s Basketball, has been hosting multiple back-to-school giveaways throughout north central West Virginia, filling backpacks up with school supplies. He said that he wanted to make sure everyone had the supplies needed and were ready for a new year of school.

“I saw a lot of people doing backpack giveaways in other areas and stuff and I was like. I didn’t really know if there was one going on in Morgantown and I didn’t really care, I was going to have one myself. So, I kinda, like, thought of the idea and brought it to life,” Osabuohien said.

Osabuohien’s next back-to-school giveaway will be on Aug. 22 at Toothman Ford in Grafton, beginning at 2 p.m.