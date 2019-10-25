Former WVU football coach Dana Holgorsen sued in Monongalia County over rent, damage to property

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia University football coach Dana Holgorsen is being sued in Monongalia County Circuit Court over alleged damage done to a rental property and past due monthly rent.

According to court documents, Rodney Poland is suing Holgorsen over property at 31 Waterside Drive in Morgantown.

The lawsuit states that Poland leased the property to Candice Holgorsen for one year, with monthly rent payments of $2,500. Dana Holgorsen confirmed via text message that he would satisfy the financial responsibilities under the lease, according to court documents.

Dana Holgorsen paid a $2,500 security deposit and monthly rental payments for August 2018 through June 2019, according to the lawsuit. However, it states that neither Dana Holgorsen nor Candice Holgorsen paid the rent for July or August 2019.

The lawsuit claims that upon entry to the property, Poland found significant damage, estimated at $19,925.

According to the lawsuit, despite demand for payment, neither Dana Holgorsen nor Candice Holgorsen has met their obligations to pay the rent owed and cover the cost of damage to the property.

Poland is seeking rent in the amount of $5,000, less the security deposit, plus late payment penalties; damages for destruction of the property; and any other relief the court deems appropriate. Poland is asking for a jury trial.