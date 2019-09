MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former WVU Student Ryan Diviney, who was attacked and beaten in Morgantown in 2009, has died, according to a Facebook post.

Courtesy: “Ryan’s Rally: We Got This” Facebook page

A post on the Facebook page “Ryan’s Rally: We Got This” announced the sudden death late Sunday afternoon.

Diviney was going to the Dairy Mart in Morgantown with friends early in the morning of November when the attack happened, leaving Diviney with permanent brain damage.

Two men, Austin Vantrease and Jonathan May, were charged in Diviney’s death.