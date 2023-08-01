MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Last month, the Morgantown Pride Parade was canceled on short notice, with the organization Morgantown Pride claiming “The Morgantown Police Department has indicated that they lack the appropriate staffing to keep citizens safe during a parade activity,” but now, the Fraternal Order of Police has said the situation was more complicated than that.

A letter sent by Monongalia and Preston County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #87 President Brandon Viola was shared with 12 News on Friday.

The letter claims, “The reason the Pride Parade was canceled has less to do with staffing shortages and more to do with the City’s ever-changing interpretation of their own personnel rules.”

“Most officers are not willing to work outside their regularly scheduled shifts for unknown compensation. Some events are ‘guaranteed overtime’, others are not. Some events are ‘guaranteed overtime’ when officers sign up to work them, but are not when the officers fill out their timesheets,” the statement alleges.

According to the statement, the Morgantown Police Department is short by 20 officers, equivalent to one-quarter of the department.

“That means the City is saving well over a million dollars in those unfilled positions. Yet, they are wanting to quibble over a little over a thousand dollars in overtime to ensure that nine officers will be available to staff a parade,” the statement said.

It went on to say that the average cost of a flagger service for a parade is $2,300, whereas the average cost of having officers cover the parade is $1,600, meaning that replacing Morgantown Police officers for parade duties would cost taxpayers more.

12 News reached out to the City of Morgantown about the claims in the Fraternal Order of Police’s statement. The city sent the below response: