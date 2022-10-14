MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wilson Martino Dental joined in on the annual Freedom Day USA event.

On Oct. 13 only, all of the Wilson Martino offices offered free services to veterans, active military members and their families.

Any veteran could get a teeth cleaning, exams, x-rays, and any same-day work that they needed free of charge.

“It’s nice to have one day, designated to the veterans and the military for their families to be able to provide for them like they have provided for our freedom,” Ciara Daniel, the Morgantown Wilson Martino Dental Finacial Coordinator said.

Patients also received prizes and coupons from the more than 150 businesses that donated to the Freedom Day event.

“Our men and women of our Armed Forces make great personal sacrifices in order to secure and protect our freedoms,” said Dr. Robert Martino, owner of the seven Wilson Martino Dental offices “Their families have endured hardships, and some have given all they have so that we may live in peace – free to pursue our dreams. We joined Freedom Day USA to say, ‘Thank You’ for their sacrifices and for our freedom, and to give them a Day of Free!”

“Freedom Day USA is America’s Largest Military Thank You Event! One day each year, businesses say “Thank You” by providing a token of appreciation (Free Services, Free Gifts, Special Offers and More) to Active Military and their Immediate Family and to Veterans who visit their business on event day,” the Freedom Day USA Website stated.

This was the 10th year Wilson Martino joined in on the Freedom Day USA event.