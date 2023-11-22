MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On the day leading up to Thanksgiving every year, Mon County Health Department (MCHD) Dentistry offers free dental care to adults in the community who don’t have dental insurance as a part of Healthy Smiles Day.

According to Dr. Youseph Kassar, the Program Manager of MCHD Dentistry, the dental staff provides exams, cleanings, radiographs, and some minor restorations as time allows for this to those in the area every year.

“It’s important to kind of just open up the clinic to patients that may not otherwise come for preventative dental care,” Kassar said. “Many people don’t understand how important oral health is to the rest of the body. So, we just kind of wanna increase the outreach and understanding on the importance of dental hygiene.”

Healthy Smiles Day was started by MCHD Dentistry back in 2019, making this the fifth year that this event has taken place. Kassar has been involved for three of those five years and said that MCHD Dentistry hopes to impact people in the community with this yearly event by bringing attention to the fact that dentistry is around.

“Not just on today, but for the rest of the year to kind of help them when they need anything dental-related,” said Kassar. “Just to kind of show them the importance of their oral health, and how preventative care is a lot easier than going back to fix something. So, if we can just get them in here regularly for cleanings and check-ups, it’d make life a lot easier.”

Kassar said that “there’s always a chance of getting a cavity,” even if you brush and floss regularly. He added that these cavities can simply result from “living your life,” and that they can start off very small.

“If it’s not something that is caught early enough, it can grow and grow and grow until it becomes something more…invasive if you will—like you needing a root canal, or a tooth pulled, or a crown,” Kassar stated. “So, if we can keep it with cleanings and simple fillings, it’s a lot easier than going to the big stuff.”

During patient visits, the staff makes sure to take the time to speak with patients and emphasize the importance of getting your teeth checked out regularly to improve overall health. One of the patients who received care during this year’s Healthy Smiles Day event was Kevin Rodriguez, a Morgantown resident.

“We always bring our kids here to this place, and we always come here,” Rodriguez said, whose wife came along with him to also benefit from this event. Despite bringing his kids to MCHD Dentistry on a regular basis, he said “I never get my teeth cleaned.”

Rodriguez said that this was the second time that he’d received teeth cleaning, with the last time being around 16 years ago when he was 16 years old. However, he said that following his cleaning, he “feels better.”

Rodriguez and his wife were among 32 adults who signed up for this year’s event to receive free dental services. MCHD Dentistry does not typically accept walk-ins for Healthy Smiles Day because according to Kassar, it’s a pretty popular event every year.

“It’s a pretty special day,” Kassar said. “Me and our staff kinda love days like this where we can focus on, you know, getting people in good health and not focus about anything else but the dental work.”

MCHD Dentistry also hosts a similar event for children each year on the first Friday of February, called “Give Kids a Smile!” To register for either of these events in the future, you can do so by calling the clinic directly at 304-598-5108 and asking to be put on next year’s schedule.