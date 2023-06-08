MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Salvation Army of Morgantown will host a “drive-thru food box giveaway” for Morgantown residents in need this Saturday.

Hazel’s House of Hope located at 20 Scott Ave in Morgantown

Morgantown’s Salvation Army is located at 20 Scott Avenue in Morgantown at Hazel’s House of Hope, which sits with several beneficial agencies. On Saturday, June 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Salvation Army of Morgantown will give out free boxes of non-perishable food items to anyone who shows up and answers a few questions.

Currently, the program is designed for Morgantown residents as funding came from The City of Morgantown’s leftover capital from The Cares Act during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a new project that Core Office Administrator and Pastor, Captain Dennis Smith, hopes to continue monthly and throughout different regions of the state.

“How hard is it to think when you’re hungry? You can’t do it. We want to be that agency that helps fix things like that so that folks can really make things better for themselves,” said Captain Dennis.

The Salvation Army of Morgantown is also hosting a “Men’s Cookout” on Father’s Day, June 18. Captain Dennis says he’ll be bringing three smokers for preparation of the meal, which means you should bring your appetite.

To make monetary donations to The Salvation Army of Morgantown, you can send a check to P.O. Box 753 Morgantown, WV 26505. If you wanted to donate to a specific program, please include the name of which in the memo portion of the check, if not, feel free to leave it blank.