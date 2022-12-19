MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Those making a trip to downtown Morgantown will now have a much easier time getting their errands done.

Main Street Morgantown has announced that from Dec. 17-26, there will be free parking at downtown meters and lots, courtesy of Morgantown Parking Authority and Downtown Merchants.

Those stopping by will also have the opportunity to check out the downtown Morgantown seasonal Christmas tree at the Monongalia County Courthouse, donated by Dominick Claudio and the Claudio Corporation.