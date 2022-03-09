MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Freedom Kia of Morgantown is celebrating new ownership.

Michael Lee cut the ribbon to commence his revamped business.

Freedom Kia has been in Morgantown since 2006 but Lee took over in 2022. The dealership has an inventory of new and used cars and has a service department.

Freedom Kia of Morgantown ribbon cutting (WBOY Image)

Lee said even with a new owner, it’s the same dealership and same great team.

“Our philosophy is to help people buy a car, not necessarily sell them a car, and we’re here to help you maintain your car and not shove services that you don’t need,” Lee said.

Lee said something they have that other dealers don’t is transparent pricing.

“With the car market, you hear about all the people that pay over MSRP [manufacturer’s suggested retail price]. Last month’s statistics said that 82% of American consumers have paid over MSRP on their new car. We charge zero over MSRP for everyone that’s bought a car from us since we’ve been here,” Lee said.

Kia (WBOY Image)

Something new Freedom Kia of Morgantown is trying is a pick-up and drop-off service option. Customers that are within 10 miles of Freedom Kia in Morgantown can have their car picked up and serviced while they are at work. Customers will get pictures and videos of their car and can accept or deny the services once their car is diagnosed. Payment for the service is also remote.

Freedom Kia of Morgantown can be found at 601 Mary Jane Wood Circle.