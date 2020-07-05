Fresh Harvest Church hosts Independence Day celebration

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fresh Harvest Church in Morgantown hosted a fourth of July celebration with its congregation and community members on Saturday.

Church members said they are using their time to celebrate the nation’s independence, offering free food, games and even some fireworks. A bonfire was also on the schedule so S’mores and hotdogs could be roasted over an open fire.

“Jesus, you know went around doing good and healing all who are oppressed of the devil. And with so much oppression going on these days we just want to do a little good for our community as well just like Jesus did. Because the love that God shows us is the reason, we are able to show that same kind of love toward other people,” said Sean Kennedy, Youth Pastor at Fresh Harvest Church.

Also, the youth pastor explained inspiration for the celebration was to use the opportunity to gain more awareness throughout the community.