Friends of Decker Creek hosts “Day of Service” to honor 9/11

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Americorps Vista honors 9/11 by helping keep a Monongalia park clean.

Volunteers from around the state joined with the Friends of Decker Creek today for a day of service.

The group painted picnic tables and benches, spread mulch along pathways and removed unsightly weeds.

“Big service days like 9/11 and Martin Luther King are the two big service days for Americorps Vistas and I think it’s important to remember community and how important that is and when you get a group of people who are like minded and all working together whether it’s in our park or another organization I just think it helps the community realize, ‘hey there’s people out here who care’,” said Americorps Vista member Maddie Ferrell.

The Outdoor Learning Park is located off the rail trail behind Kroger’s in Sabraton.